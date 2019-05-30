S. 1st Avenue in Wausau to close for construction June 3

The city of Wausau will close S. 1st Avenue from Thomas Street to Stewart Avenue beginning Monday, June 3.

City leaders say First Avenue has been deteriorating for years, but now the damage is so apparent something needs to be done.

"It's something the city has been keeping its eye on for quite a few years. It's now time for us to do it [the project]. There's some structural issues there, and it has become a point where it's going to become a major safety issue," explained Public Works Director Eric Lindman during an interview with NewsChannel 7 earlier this month.

The project is going to cost around $1 million. That’s because the company that is doing it, is working near one of the city’s main sanitation lines. So, if the line was cracked in the process and they have to fix it, they wanted to have enough money to do so.

The project is anticipated to be completed in early November.

