Rutger Hauer, known for ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘The Hitcher’ and ‘Ladyhawke,' dead at 75

Rutger Hauer, the versatile Dutch actor who starred opposite Harrison Ford in 1982′s Blade Runner, died on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands.

His agent confirmed the death to Variety, and said that the actor’s funeral was held Wednesday. He also said Hauer died at 75 after a short illness.

Hauer’s credits span four decades; Niall Brigant in “True Blood,” Van Helsing in “Dracula 3D,” and in 1985′s “Ladyhawke.”

He’s best known for the his role as Batty, leader of a gang in “Blade Runner." The Ridley Scott Movie was initially a flop, but has grown to be a cult favorite.

Hauer also played Cardinal Roark in “Sin City” and a corporate bad guy in “Batman Begins” - both in 2005.

Many on social media are remembering his terrifying performance in the horror movie “The Hitcher."

He was born Jan. 23, 1944, in Breukelen, near Amsterdam, to two acting teachers. Hauer ran away from home at 15 to join the merchant navy, but later returned to study acting before joining the army.

After touring with an acting troupe, his big break came in “Floris,” in 1969.

Hauer advocated for the environmental group Greenpeace, the Starfish Association as well as a non-profit that raised AIDS awareness.

The actor was married twice, and is survived by his second wife of 50 years, Ineken ten Cate, and a daughter Aysha Huaer from his first marriage.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.