'Rusty Robots' advance to VEX Robotics World Championships

The Rusty Robots from Our Savior Lutheran School in Wausau will advance to the world's largest youth robotics competition this weekend.

The Rusty Robots made from scratch robot for competition takes a lap around their practice field. (WSAW Photo).

While teams were supposed to travel to Kentucky for the VEX Robotic World Championship, the competition has been moved online.

The 5th grade, team of four have been working on their homemade robot since September, learning how to build, program, engineer, and work with others to complete open-ended robotics challenges. Through competition teams must work with other schools and their robots to score as many points as possible, moving their creation around a field. Students are also judged on well they document the creation process of their robot.

At the world's competition, students were supposed to be paired with other schools from all around the world, challenging kids to solve scientific problems with a language barrier. Overall giving students the opportunity of a lifetime to mix science and communication skills.

Ethan Hutchinson, the Rusty Robots team leader and principal for the school said, while he wishes they could end their season at the Championship, the students learned so much through the year.

"This is a fantastic learning experience for these kids and they have so much fun doing it. And they do beyond imaginable amounts of work after the school day for fun that you couldn't possibly get them to do during the school day for a grade,” Hutchinson said.

The Rusty Robots are the youngest and newest three teams for Our Savior's Lutheran School, but the only to qualify for the world's competition in the area. They placed 2nd and were awarded the Excellence Award for the state of Wisconsin, The highest award presented at the competition. That took place back in February

Unfortunately for Friday’s competition, teams must sit back and watch scores be tallied from the years' competition. While the team is disappointed they couldn't go to the competition, they say they are excited to do it all again next year.

"Well, I was kind of disappointed but I'm glad we made it far, even though we didn’t get to go," Alli Ruether, a Rusty Robot team member said.