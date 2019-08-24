Runners compete in Wausau Marathon

Saturday morning saw the eighth annual Wausau Marathon hit the streets.. With more than three hundred and fifty runners - eight relay teams-and a wheelchair contestant-- giving their all in the marathon and half marathon.

The marathon draws people from as far away as Alaska.. As it acts as a stepping stone to one of america's biggest marathons.

"We are the second to last northern Boston qualifier prior to Boston registration opening. Boston registration opens on the Monday after Labor Day, so if they're looking to continue their streak, or they want to get to Boston, we're one of the last places for them to qualify for the 2020 race,” said Race Director Scott Liegel.

The course takes runners from marathon park through downtown Wausau, down to Weston, all the way to Rothschild, then turns back to Wausau through rib mountain.

For those who will go on to Boston, the marathon will take place in April 2020.