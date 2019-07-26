Runners and bikers embark on 24-hour race at the 10th annual Wausau24

Runners and bikers will gather at Nine Mile County Park in Wausau on Friday, July 26 for the start of the 10th annual Wausau24 Race. Here participants can choose to either run or mountain bike a six-hour, 12-hour or 24-hour race on the morning of Saturday, July 27. Throughout the track there are three race recovery stations provided by local groups to hand out snacks and water to participants.

New to the event this year is the added night time 10K and half marathon on Friday night that take place on the same track as Saturday’s runs. For safety reasons, the Nine Mile county park trails will be closed to the public as well as part of Red Bud Road as racers will cross it during the race.

Kids trail runs and mountain bike races will also take place on Saturday afternoon as well.

Each night the main tent will hold a live band for supporters to enjoy. Most racers and their family’s camp out at Nine Mile County Park to cheer on their racers. Organizer Adam Schmidt said it’s fun to see the returning teams and family’s each year.

“We’ve really enjoyed building this community that we have here. We expect over 1,500 people here this weekend to race and support one another,” Schmidt said.

Registration for all runs are open on Friday and Saturday. Nine Mile County park will be open at noon on Friday for people to set up tents, with registration starting at 2 p.m.

