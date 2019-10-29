Rumors swirl about Brewers changing logo next seson

The Brewers 50th season is coming up next year and rumors are being spread that they may change their logo.

There have been stories suggesting the team may change its primary logo to the old ball-in-glove logo Milwaukee wore from 1978-1993.

The Brewers responded to the logo rumors.

"We have many plans for our 50th anniversary year, significant initiatives that we expect will add excitement for our fans and partners. More news on our 50th celebration activities will be coming in the coming months. In the meantime, we suggest that everyone stay tuned for more details."