Royal Family Kids teams up mentors and foster children in north central Wisconsin

Enthusiasm ran high on Saturday at the Royal Family Kids final club meeting, where foster children and mentors celebrated the relationships they'd built together over the past school year.

The Royal Family Kids is a national organization ministering to foster children across the country, but the Marshfield-based branch is the only one in Wisconsin outside of the Milwaukee metro area. The program exists to love and support foster children, hosting summer camps and teaming up mentors with children in the system.

"We aim to interrupt abuse and neglect that's going on, through reaching out to children who are in foster care," Rachel Roelse explained. She directs the mentoring program for Royal Family Kids in the area.

And at the Highland Church in Plover this weekend, where they meet monthly, joy was a visible part of the equation as adults and children came side by side to worship, sing and celebrate.

The meeting was a special one: as the last meeting of the season, mentors and mentees walked a red carpet together. At the end, the mentor placed a cape around the shoulders of the child they'd befriended since the camp the summer before.

"Just being a friend to them, or maybe in some cases, an alternate dad," Bob Burdick said. He describes himself as the goof guy, but he's also a mentor himself. "We just spend time together and have fun."

That includes pretty much anything, from laser tag and archery to playing chess on rainy days.

"They just didn't have that love of a parent, two parents to hold them when they were born and to give them that--just to show them love," Burdick explains.

But it isn't just the children they're reaching through the program. Royal Family Kid mentors also reach out to the foster children's parents to provide extra support for the whole family.