Royal Caribbean sends water, meals and generators to Bahamas

The hurricane-battered Bahamas is getting a hand from a cruise line that regularly slips through its crystal-blue waters and stops in the nation’s ports of call.

Extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The storm’s devastation has come into sharper focus as the death toll climbed to 20 and many people emerged from shelters to check on their homes. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)

A Royal Caribbean ship will drop off pallets of water, thousands of meals and other supplies to a region that was devastated by the Category 5 storm.

“We’re with you Bahamas. In the wake of Dorian, we’re mobilizing our fleet to help those who need it,” the cruise line said on Twitter.

“In partnership with the Bahamian government & The Bahamas Feeding Network (Thursday) we’ll deliver +43k water bottles, 10k meals, generators, supplies & we’re just getting started.”

The announcement comes days after Royal Caribbean announced a $1 million disaster-relief program. The cruise line will match donated funds up to $500,000.

“All donations made will support the recovery and reconstruction of Bahamian communities in the wake of this disaster,” per the web page for the Hurricane Dorian Recovery Campaign.

