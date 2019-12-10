Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61

Marie Fredriksson, the female half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, has died at age 61.

The singer’s management agency said Tuesday that Fredriksson died a day earlier “of the consequences of a long illness.”

Fredriksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s, including with the songs “The Look” and “It Must Have Been Love.”

Fredriksson had aggressive radiation treatment after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002 and was left with long-term health problems.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.