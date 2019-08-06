Round-table discussion on student loan refinancing held in Wausau

On Tuesday afternoon the Student Loan Refinancing Study Task Force held a public roundtable discussion at Whitewater Music Hall. The task force comes as part of Democratic Governor, Tony Evers, push to tackle the state’s high student loan debt.

“Wisconsin has one of the highest student loan debts at $24 billion,” explained Wisconsin State Treasure, Sarah Godlewski. “One of the questions we continue to hear and that people are worried about is how will they buy a house, how will they afford a family one day. These are things that aren’t just impacting young people, but parents and also our seniors.”

During the roundtable, six members of the task force heard testimonies from residents about their student loan debt. One woman who spoke was 71 years old with $138,000 remaining in student loans.

Godlewski and the task force plan to take back the information they gathered at the discussion and create recommendations on a tangible debt relief plan for the state.