Rothschild dentist offers to buy unwanted candy

A Rothschild dentist is buying back unwanted Halloween candy in an effort to give back, and keep teeth cavity free.

Skutak Dental will pay $1 per pound of unopened Halloween candy November 4th – 7th.

All candy will be donated to service members through Operation Gratitude, an organization that annual sends more than 200,000 care packages to those serving in the armed forces overseas. They also send candy to veterans, first responders, new recruits, wounded soldiers, caregivers and families at home.

In order to sell unwanted candy, talk to the person at the front desk of Skutak Dental. This is the third year that the dentistry is participating.

Skutak Dental is located at 700 Eagle Nest Blvd., Suite E in Rothschild.

