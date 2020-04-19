Rothschild Gold Star Mothers statue funding secured

A project five years in the making is one step closer to completion at the Veterans Memorial Park in Rothschild. Funding has been secured for a bronze statue on the site from American Gold Star Mothers.

The Veteran's Memorial Park in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 19, 2020. (WSAW)

“When that soldier, sailor, airman, Marine dies, those people are left behind to deal with that,” said Paul Gwidt, Commander of American Legion Post 492. “This lets them know that they are not alone.

The statue depicts the moment a gold star mother receives word that her child has fallen while serving our country.

“Those service members are our brothers and sisters as well as veterans, and those families are our families,” Gwidt says. “And we want to make sure that they're never forgotten.

The statue will be the only one in the entire state of Wisconsin, and just one of two in the Midwest. A tribute that will show immeasurable support for gold star families.

“A lot of those families still have their kids bed made, their sports trophies still on the shelf,” Gwidt said. “They're still waiting for them to come home."

The American Legion still needs help funding the ceremony when the statue is mounted on gold star mothers Sunday in September.

To donate, you can contact American Legion leadership at 715-359-0785.