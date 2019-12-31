Rotary Winter Wonderland meets fundraising goal for 2019

As we all celebrate the last day of 2019, it's also a little bittersweet, because it's the last day of the 14th annual Rotary Winter Wonderland in Marshfield.

Since early November more than one million lights have lit the pathways at the Wildwood Zoo and Tuesday was your last opportunity to catch the display while supporting a good cause.

Admission into the Rotary Winter Wonderland was free but attendees were encouraged to donate canned food for pantries in north-central Wisconsin.

"We set a goal for ourselves of 50,000 cans every year,” explained Dannielle Nystorm. “We were worried this year because the season was shorter because Thanksgiving was later this year. We did pass the goal last weekend. We are at about 52,000. So it’s been a very good season this year. "

This event is made possible by more than 1,000 volunteers who spent hours putting up the lights to create this magical holiday experience. Organizers say they will start taking down the lights by next weekend and would like help from the community.

