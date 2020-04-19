Rotary Winter Wonderland celebrates "Christmas in April," donating $40,000 to area food banks

Rotary Winter Wonderland has announced that $40,000 will be distributed to food pantries in central and northern Wisconsin.

Officials with the Rotary Winter Wonderland say the donation is possible due to the generosity of their guests and sponsors during the 2019 season.

This season's payment was moved forward by a few months to help be of assistance during a this time as food pantries are facing immediate needs.

According to Chairperson Danielle Nystrom, the 14th season of the Rotary Winter Wonderland was one of its best.

"The response of our community to 'feed the need' in Central Wisconsin continues to amaze me year after year," Nystrom said. "Because of the community's support, we were able to exceed our goals for both cash and canned goods in a very short (32 day) season."

The community wide holiday celebration is led by members of the Marshfield Noon and Marshfield Sunrise clubs. The project has contributed 670,000 food donations and $330,000 of cash donations to a network of food pantries from as far north as Phillips to as far south as Port Edwards.