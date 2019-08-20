Rosholt Fair helps Amherst Fair rebuild after July's storms

After last month's storms, the Portage County Fair in Amherst saw lots of physical and financial damage. And luckily for them, the Portage County Fair in Rosholt has plans to help.

The fair was happening in Amherst when storms rolled through in July 19. The storms forced them to close early for the day, but the tornado that came through July 20 shut the whole thing down, leaving the fair in tough shape financially.

"Our cattle trailers that brought the cattle in... we had them sitting there during the fair, and we had to get them all cleared out and the trees off so they could at least take the cattle home," said Tim Pederson, the Amherst Fair president.

As Pederson reflects on the past month, the full impact of the shortened fair is becoming clear.

"We put in a lot of hours, and then to have the fair get shut down, it's a lot to take. We know we're going to be very tight with our money," he said.

The Rosholt Fair Board knows what a loss it is to shut a fair down early, and wanted to help by donating $1 from each ticket sold on Sunday.

"I know it's kind of a weird concept for some, but I think it's the right thing to do. So, each gate fee, we'll be giving a dollar to the Amherst fair to help recover," said Chris Martin, the Rosholt Fair President.

Both presidents agree that in the end, the fair is about letting kids have fun.

"We're not out to get one another. We want to support each fair. because we got kids that are displaying their animals, or showing their animals and doing their displays at both fairs," Martin said.

The Rosholt Fair is Aug. 30 - Sept. 2. Click here for the fair schedule line-up.

The Amherst Fair is planning to host a demo derby on Oct. 12 at the fairgrounds to raise money for the cleanup.