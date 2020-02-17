Rose Garden Family Restaurant donates 100% of proceeds to local officer

The Rose Garden Family Restaurant in Waupaca will donate 100% of proceeds made Monday, February 17 to a local hero.

Dina Flatoff has been an officer in Waupaca for 15 years. In 2019, Flatoff was diagnosed with colon cancer and had her tumor removed. Now Flatoff is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

To help with medical bills and to show Flatoff the support she has right in the community, friends at Rose Garden Family Restaurant are holding a fundraiser until 3:00 p.m. The doors opened at 6:00 welcoming customers to raffle prizes, a donation jar and a good meal.

Flatoff said she is grateful for the support of her community and hopes to get better so she can get back to work.