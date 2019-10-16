Ron White returns to Grand Theater in April

Tickets to see comedian Ron White at the Grand Theater go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Grand Theater announced the show this week. The show is April 4 at 7 p.m.

A media release states White is a classic storyteller; relaying tales from his real life ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas, to sharing stories of his daily life, to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America.

Ron rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but since 2004 has established himself as a star in his own right. Over the past nine years he has been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America. During this time, all four of his comedy albums have charted #1 on the BillboardTM Comedy Charts. He is a three time Grammy-nominated comedian, and has sold over 10 million albums (Solo/Blue Collar Comedy Tour).

Contact the ticket office at 715-842-0988, online at www.grandtheater.org, or stop in to the ticket office at 401 4th Street in downtown Wausau.

