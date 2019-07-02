Rollover crash closes three EB lanes at Beltline and Rimrock

A rollover crash has closed the three EB right lanes on the Beltline at Rimrock Road in Madison Tuesday evening.

As of 6:12 p.m. only the far right lane is open.

Dane County Communications says the Town of Madison EMS responded at around 5:54 p.m. No word on injuries at this time.

The crash was initially called in as a three-vehicle crash, but authorities were not able to confirm is that is current.