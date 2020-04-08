Roehl Transport to hire 250 truck drivers in Wisconsin

Roehl Transport in Marshfield has announced plans to hire 250 CDL truck drivers.

According to a news release, the company will hire both experienced truck drivers and invest in paid CDL training for people who want to be truck drivers.

“Truck drivers and transportation professionals help meet the critical supply chain needs of our country, and we’re investing and hiring to support those efforts,” stated Tim Norlin, Roehl Transport's Vice President of Driver Employment. “As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people are out of work. The economic impact on those families can be tremendous. We are open, hiring and training – no experience is necessary,” he added.

Roehl Transport was founded in 1962 in central Wisconsin and now has locations across the nation. This hiring initiative is particularly focused on Wisconsin.

For more information on professional truck driving jobs or paid on-the-job CDL training with Roehl Transport, call 715-591-7050 or visit www.roehl.jobs.

