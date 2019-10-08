Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions selected as 2022 Farm Technology Days host

Roehl Acres in Loyal has been selected as the host farm for the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

“In 1983, I went to my first Farm Progress Days Show. I was 14 years old and I thought it was the greatest thing I had ever been too. Now, 36 years later I will be the host farm for Farm Technology Days 2022. In a way, I have been preparing for this all of my life.” Dennis Roehl stated.

The Roehl’s purchased the farm in 2005 from Dennis’ father, Lowell, who still helps with the fieldwork. Dennis and Suzie’s children make the third generation on the farm. Roehl Acres is an over 500 registered dairy cattle farm, cropping 750 acres.

Along with operating the farm, Lowell’s brother Erlin and his wife Bonnie Roehl and their family started an event barn up the road to help bring in additional revenue. The event barn, Rustic Occasions, is operated by Doug and Kim Roehl. “Small farms are becoming a thing of the past and people are looking for ways to convert their farms into other forms of income,” Erlin said.

The Clark County show is scheduled for July 12-14, 2022.

The Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is the largest agricultural show in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the nation. The three-day outdoor event showcases the latest improvements in production agriculture, including many practical applications of recent research findings and technological developments. Wisconsin Farm Technology Days provides visitors the opportunity to see and talk with more than 600 commercial and educational exhibitors.