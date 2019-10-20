Rodgers reaches 350 career touchdown passes as Packers blast Raiders, 42-24

The Packers move to 6-1 on the season with a dominant 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Both teams exploded out of the gate. Oakland's Josh Jacobs rushed for 53 yards including a 42-yard run that led to a Daniel Carlson 45-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The Packers would answer on their first drive of the game. Aaron Rodgers would connect with Jimmy Graham on third down to get into Oakland territory. Rodgers continued to have all-day in the pocket. He slung it 21-yards to Aaron Jones in the end zone. Jones reeled in a tremendous grab after dropping a TD opportunity last week to give Green Bay a 7-3 lead. Rodgers continues to impress on the Packers' first drives this season.

On opening drives this season, Aaron Rodgers is now 14-of-16 with three touchdown passes this season. He's averaging 16.1 yards per attempt on opening drives, according to ESPN Stats & Information. https://t.co/vjuTzhajpQ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 20, 2019

Kenny Clark would injure his shin on the Raiders' third drive. He would return later. On that third drive, Derek Carr would quickly fling the ball to Foster Moreau who would dive for the end zone and make it. Oakland would take a 10-7 lead.

The Packers would once again answer. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense marched 82 yards in 8:06. The drive was capped by a Rodgers screen to Jamaal Williams for a 2-yard touchdown. This is Williams second straight game with a receiving TD. Green Bay took a 14-10 lead.

Aaron Rodgers has two touchdown passes to running backs. That's the first time he's done that in his career. One to Aaron Jones. One to Jamaal Williams. Plus, fullback Danny Vitale has a pair of catches for 43 yards.

The Raiders would quickly march down the field on their next drive. Carr would air it out to Darren Waller for 48-yards. In the red zone, Carr would try to get to the edge and score a touchdown, but he fumbled the ball out of the back of the end zone for a touchback and the first turnover of the game.

The Packers would take over at their own 20. In vintage Rodgers fashion, he would march Green Bay down the field for a late touchdown. Rodgers would finish the drive off with a dime to the former UW-Whitewater standout in Jake Kumerow. The 37-yard dart was Kumerow's first career touchdown. Green Bay took a 21-10 lead into the half.

This is Aaron Rodgers' first game with three touchdown passes in a first half since Week 16 of the 2016 against the Vikings. https://t.co/w42VP1MzDW — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 20, 2019

The Packers offense would continue to roll in the second half. Rodgers would take it into his own hands and scramble into paydirt for the three-yard touchdown. 28-10 Packers.

The Raiders would answer. Waller reeled in a 7-yard TD pass from Carr to cut the Packers lead to 28-17.

Green Bay would add another touchdown. Rodgers would whip it out to Jimmy Graham for a three-yard TD. That would be Graham's second touchdown of the season. It was also Rodgers' 350th career touchdown pass, which is good enough for ninth all-time. It was also the 22nd game that Rodgers has thrown for four or more touchdowns in a game.

The Packers' defense would continue their bend but don't break style. Oakland would go for it on 4th and goal from the 1. Green Bay would stuff the Raiders. Next drive, Oakland would get into the red zone again only for Kevin King to end the drive with an interception.

The Green and Gold would put the game on ice when Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling on an out route. MVS would take it 74-yards to the house. Green Bay would jump ahead 42-17.

Rodgers went 25-for-31 with 429 yards passing and five touchdowns. He also rushed for a TD.

The Packers would give up a late touchdown, but they would still roll 42-24.

Valdes-Scantling only reeled in two passes, but he tallied 133 yards and a touchdown.

Graham registered 65 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay finished with 484 yards. 421 of those yards were passing.