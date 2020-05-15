Rodgers: "Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick necessarily, but I understand"

On Friday, Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media for the first time since the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love in the 1st round of the NFL Draft last month.

He said his reaction to the pick was that of surprise.

"Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick necessarily but I understand the organization is thinking about the future and the present," Rodgers said.

"It was more the surprise of the pick based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40's, and the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit," Rodgers said. "Because as much as I feel confident in my abilities in what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control. And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point. And as much as I understand the organization's future outlook and wanting to make sure they are thinking about the team now and down the line, and I respect that, at the same time I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40's and I'm just not sure how that all works together at this point."

While Rodgers knows Love might replace him one day, that won't stop him from working with the young quarterback.

"He didn't get asked to be drafted by the Packers. He is not to blame at all. He is just coming in and excited about his opportunity. We had a nice conversation the day after the draft and I am excited to work with him."

As for Matt LaFleur, who has no doubt Rodgers is still his starter and can co-exist with Love.

"I don't think it is going to drive him anymore as if they would have drafted somebody else. I just think that is who he is and that is how he is wired. That is why he has achieved the things that he has done throughout his career."