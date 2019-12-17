Rodgers, Bakhtiari selected to Pro Bowl

Green Bay Packers say quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari have both been selected to this year's Pro Bowl.

The Packers say this is Bahktiari's first selection, although he was a first alternate in 2016.

Rodgers has been chosen eight times, in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018. That puts him just one Pro Bowl selection behind Brett Favre and Forrest Gregg, who were both chosen nine times.

Kicker Mason Crosby and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith were both named first alternates.

Other alternates include receiver Davante Adams, cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Adrian Amos, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones, center Corey Linsley, outside linebacker Preston Smith and fullback Danny Vitale.