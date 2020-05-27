Rock Fest postponed until 2021

Rock Fest 2020 in Cadott has been canceled. The annual concert festival was scheduled from July 16th-18th. The event has been held annually since 1994. The plan is to return next year on July 15th-17th.

Organizers released the following statement:

Rock Fest has brought rock legends to our little slice of heaven in Cadott for almost three decades. Like so many people, all we want is to get back to “Where We Just Rock”. The one thing we all need is our horns up at our second home in Cadott!

Our office has been working non-stop to pull this thing off in July 2020, but unfortunately the deck is stacked against us. With heavy hearts, we have some difficult news to share. We’re forced to postpone our originally scheduled dates of July 16-18, 2020 to July 15-17, 2021. In working with local health officials, we were told that having a festival of our size in July is at too high of a risk due to COVID-19. This is an unprecedented situation that we have to take seriously.

The health and safety of our fans and rock music community is and always will be our #1 concern!

We know our fans haven’t stopped fighting since the start of this whole mess, so we haven’t either! Our staff has been working around the clock to move the 2020 festival to September 2020 instead of postponing to 2021. But due to band routing and availability in September we just can’t make the fall dates work either. We know this blows, but our hands are tied. Our fans mean the world to us, so this is a tough pill to swallow. Now for some good news: we’ve been talking with our 2020 headliners, and they’re working on their routing now for our July 2021 festival. The plan is to bring all 2020 acts back for 2021, as best we can. Watch for more info in the coming months as we work through lineup details. We’ll get through this together! Music heals, and the power of live music is so important. Now more than ever. We thank each and every one of you for your love and continued support of Rock Fest! There is no family like the “Rock Fest Family”!

TO OUR 2020 TICKET HOLDERS:

Don't worry, we got you. The tickets/campsites you purchased from us for Rock Fest 2020 will automatically roll over to the July 2021 festival dates. Please hang on to your 2020 tickets/camping passes because they will be good for July 15-17, 2021. If you are unable to attend the July 2021 dates, you can request a refund.

Every person that placed an order through the Rock Fest ticketing site will receive an email this week from support@rock-fest.com about the transfer/refund process.

Heads up that the Rock Fest office is made up of a very small staff. PLEASE be patient with us! THANK YOU for your understanding, your support and your patience as we all work through this B.S. together. Counting down the days til we reunite as a rock family for our 27th year on July 15-17, 2021!

EARLIER STATEMENT ON TICKETS:

"With the heaviest of hearts, we’re forced to postpone our originally scheduled dates of July 16-18, 2020 to July 15-17, 2021 in Cadott, Wisc. If you already got tickets to Rock Fest 2020 and plan to attend the July 2021 dates, no further action is needed! Hang on to your 2020 tickets/campsite passes because they will be good for the July 2021

dates. If you are unable to attend in July 2021, you’ve got options.

Again, all current tickets/campsites are valid for the July 2021 festival. If you purchased tickets through rock-fest.com for Rock Fest 2020 and plan to attend in July 2021, you do not need to take any further action. Your full ticket order will automatically roll over to the July 2021 festival. If you haven’t received your wristbands in the mail yet, don’t worry! Our ticket fulfillment is still working on getting packages shipped out.

1-Day Ticket Holders - In the past, your 1-Day General Admission (GA) Pass granted access into the concert grounds for the specific day listed on your wristband. However, due to acts potentially changing days on the July 2021 lineup, your 1-Day GA will be valid for any one day of your choice in 2021. Important: once your wristband is scanned for the day of your choice, you may come and go between the concert grounds, parking lot and campgrounds that day. But, you will not be able to leave and re-enter the Main Gates of the festival grounds. 1-Day

Parking Passes will also work in this way. There will be no re-entry once you have scanned into the Main Gates of the festival grounds. Same as always, a Camp Access Pass is needed if you plan to enter the campgrounds.

Pit Pass Holders - If you have Pit Passes to an artist that was performing in July 2020, you’ve got two options. You may contact support@rock-fest.com to exchange it for a July 2021 Pit Pass of equal or lesser value, or you can get a refund by filling out this form.

If you are unable to attend the July 2021 dates, refunds will be available. To request a refund for your full ticket order, please fill out this form by Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST. All refund requests must be made via this fillable form by June 18, 2020 to be processed. If you are able to send back your 2020 tickets/camping stickers to the Rock Fest office (24447 Cty Hwy S, Cadott, WI 54727) after you request your refund, it would be greatly appreciated. For logistical reasons, by requesting a refund you give up your rights to renew your reserved seats/campsites. If you want the option to renew your

IP/Reserved Lawn seats and/or campsites for future years,

we recommend transferring your order to 2021 instead of requesting a refund. As a reminder, your tickets will automatically transfer to the July 2021 dates. Please note: all refunds will be processed through the account used to make your purchase. Refunds may take up to 30 days to process. Heads up - if you placed your original order(s) before February 1, 2020, you may be contacted by the Rock Fest office for additional info.

Thank you for your understanding, your support and your patience as we all work through this B.S. together!"