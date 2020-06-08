Country USA, Rock USA concert-goers struggle to get information on refunds

Now that Country USA and Rock USA are canceled this year, many people are having a hard time getting their money back.

If you call the number listed by the events, you won't get a hold of anyone. In fact, the recorded message says to send an email or Facebook message. But, some say, that's not working, either.

"I've messaged them through Facebook, I've emailed out to see if they're going to issue refunds, or if they're just going to make everyone transfer to 2021," said Anna Tihlarik of Phillips. "I've gotten no response."

Mattie Betts of Wausau said, "They don't return phone calls, or they say to message people on Facebook and no replies back," she said. "Nothing updated on the website, or anything."

"If there's a concert that you've prepaid a ticket for, and it's been canceled, you are entitled to a refund," said Administrator for the department's Trade and Consumer Protection Division Lara Sutherlin. "You should contact the promoter within 90 days of learning the event is canceled."

She said not hearing back from organizations is why they're here to help.

Statements on the events' Facebook pages said tickets purchased can also be applied to next year.