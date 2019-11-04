Robots aid virtual learning in the Stevens Point School District

To help students who aren’t able to be in the classroom feel engaged and social, the Stevens Point School District has invested in movable video robots called the Double 2. P.J. Jacobs Junior High is one of the few schools nationwide to use the Double 2 in the classroom. The self-driving, two wheeled, video conferencing robot allows students out of school due to long term sickness, mental health, or even busing issues to get a social classroom experience. Cassie Frost, the Assistive Technology Specialist for P.J. Jacobs said while the school has used other technology in the past, the Double 2 helps students not feel so isolated.

"Students can get curriculum through our Schooligy program, through video conferencing things like that, but with a double they can actually move over to a group and meet with their classmates and talk with their peers so when they come back to school, they didn't miss out on three months, nine months of that social interaction time,” Frost said.

Using the Double 2 is as easy for all. Authorized students can log in with the click of the button on any device. They are then able to drive the robot around from classroom to class room. Through the video camera and microphone, students are able to talk with their friends and teachers. They even have the ability to change the height of it to be eye level with others.

Isaac Przybylski is a 6th grader in 7th grade math. Due to busing issues from the middle school to the junior high, Przybylski is not able to make it to class on Wednesdays. Instead Przybylski uses the Double 2 on his laptop in the middle school to join in on class.

"It's really nice just because I don't have to miss a day of class just because of a different schedule,” Przybylski said.

P.J. Jacobs currently has three Double 2 robots for students to use.