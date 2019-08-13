Robin Mendez transferred to begin life sentence at Dodge County

The 70-year-old man convicted of his wife’s death nearly four decades after she was murdered has been transferred to the Dodge County Correction Institution to begin his life sentence.

Robin Mendez was found guilty of the 1982 murder of his wife April 30. He waived his right to a jury trial last August. Instead, Marathon County Judge Jill Falstad found him guilty. He was sentenced to life July 23.

Barbara Mendez was found dead April 28, 1982 at the Minocqua bank where she worked. Robin Mendez was arrested in February 2018.

Oneida County Captain of Investigations Terri Hook previously said the charges against Robin Mendez were the result of re-interviewing people that knew both Barbara and Robin Mendez.

Court documents state at the time of Barbara's death, Robin Mendez was having a sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl. A former coworker told investigators Barbara Mendez believed something inappropriate had been going on, and planned to talk to Robin about their marriage. The next day Barbara Mendez was found dead.

Robin Mendez was convicted of child sexual assault just seven months after his wife's death. Robin Mendez was sentenced to four months in jail and three years on probation. He was also ordered to pay for counseling for the victim.

The victim told investigators she had met Robin Mendez when she was 11-years-old when he was a youth minister. Robin Mendez began sexually assaulting her when she was 14 and it continued for more than one year. The victim said the day following Barbara Mendez's murder, the two had sex at the Mendez home. The victim said at certain times, the two would wish Barbara would die so they could be together. The victim said Robin Mendez said he would buy her an engagement ring.

The Mendez's daughters, who were 11 and 13-years-old at the time of their mother's death told investigators Robin Mendez would coach and manipulate them as children so they would help him have an alibi.

