Roadwork continues through quarantine

While the pandemic may stop people from going out it can’t stop the snow from falling.

All truck are equipped with cleaning supplies to clean trucks with after each use as vehicles are shared between employees.

To combat all road issues the Marathon County Highway department continues to work, salting roads and fixing pot holes as need be to keep drivers safe.

Along with CDC guidelines the department as also implemented a set of rules for their employees to keep safe. This includes limiting time in buildings by having workers go straight to their personal cars to their work trucks. All meeting have been divided into small groups spread across the building as well.

Kris Baguhn, Maintenance Superintended for the Marathon County Highway Department said while they are seeing slight setbacks, roadwork, filling pot holes, plowing and salting should not take any longer than usual.

