Road work begins on Bridge Street Monday

A portion of Bridge Street in Wausau will be down to one lane starting Monday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the Pick N Save intersection. Crews will be working to improve the pedestrian crossing feature at that intersection. The lane reductions are expected to last one week.

When that work is done, additional traffic control measures will be put in place for maintenance on the Bridge Street Bridge. The city will provide additional details about that project at a later date.

