Road crews urge drivers to slow down, pay attention in work zones

Distracted driving has increased over the years with one in five crashes involving a distracted driver. That is estimated to actually be a lot higher.

Just ask any work crew and you'll hear some of what they see drivers doing. "Eating bowl of cereal, or they are putting on their makeup or dogs sitting on their laps," explained Jeremy Buettner, Equipment Operator at Wausau Public Works.

Crews say they give drivers plenty of warning before entering work zones. "We always have our work zone ahead and you are in the work zone signs up. So they should be prepared by seeing the sign ahead coming into the work site," said Buettner.

Most drivers we talked to get it. "I've got friends that are construction workers so please slow down, definitely slow down," said Sarah Jazdzewski, a local driver.

"It's a necessity so we have to all be patient and mind the rules," said Kim Coleman, a local driver.

But we still saw some drivers on their phones. "With technology more people are on handheld devices and not paying complete attention to the road," said Buettner.

The best you thing you can for work crews. "Slow down, take your time and try to wait to go around us because there has been a lot of close calls lately," said Buettner.

Or as one driver put it. "Drive safe, be smart and be cool," said Jonathan Jraduechel.