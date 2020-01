The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 map shows many highways in central Wisconsin are ice covered.

Those highways include Hwy 29 from Abbotsford to Wittenberg, Highway 10 from Auburndale to Weyauwega, Hwy 13 from Abbotsford to Wisconsin Dells, Highway 21 from Necedah to Wautoma, Hwy 45 from Antigo to Oshkosh and I-39/51 from Merrill to Portage.

Black ice conditions are the reason for the warnings.