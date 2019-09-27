Riverwolves open home season at Marathon Park

Wausau Riverwolves hockey is back at Marathon Park.

Image from video shot by WSAW on 9-27-19.

"One thing we've learned is Wausau definitely has a passionate fan base," said G.M. Zack Serwe. "Hockey, in general, in the area is pretty well supported."

That passionate fan base helps make for a great gameday experience.

"It's a good experience to come out if you've never been to a hockey game," said Alex Nowak, a Wausau resident and a scout for the Riverwolves. "It's a little different than high school hockey. Kids are a little older, they're 16-20."

Two local players on the roster, Joel Piskula and Ian Raddatz from Wausau. Goalie Joseph LaForge from Kenosha is the only other Wisconsin native. His parents weren't about to miss the home opener.

"So far it's been good," said mom Regina LaForge. "He really likes his host family, my hats off to them for doing that. He seems to be doing OK. I think he may be a little homesick."

It's a long season, that lasts until the first week of March. Serwe has learned a lot from year 1 to the start of this 3rd year.

"It's obviously cliche but just take it day to day and be in the moment really and learn that it's a process."

A process with some fun mixed in.

The Riverwolves lost their home opener to Willmar 4-1, dropping to 0-3 on the season.