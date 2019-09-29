Riverwolves assistant coach chasing dreams of his own

The NA3HL is a junior hockey league that provides young players the chance to showcase their skills, and hopefully take their careers to the next level. It's also a training ground for young coaches looking to get into the management side of the game. That's the case for Wausau Riverwolves assistant coach Jacob Smulevitch.

Wausau Riverwolves assistant coach Jacob Smulevitch. Sept. 29, 2019 (WSAW photo)

"When I got the call that I was hired, I was ecstatic," said the 23-year-old Ball State graduate, who packed up everything and drove from Indiana to Wausau, not even having a place to stay until he was half way to Wisconsin. "I was pretty grateful to have a place to get to and call home."

At an early age, Smulevitch realized that while he loved playing hockey, the chances of doing it professionally were slim. He set his sights on a different profession within the sport.

"I realized I wanted to go into coaching or scouting," said Smulevitch.

He is staying with a host family who supports the team. He's grateful to them, and his family and friends back home who have made the transition easy for him.

"I had a really great support system," added Smulevitch. "They (host family) have been nothing but welcoming."

The transition to coaching has presented its challenges for the player turned coach, but he says he is happy to be experiencing it all first-hand here in Wausau.

"You have to find the right balance of not being buddies, but being there for them because you know what they're going through," said Smulevitch. "The excitement I'm kind of feeling is pretty great. We have a great group of kids here. Couldn't ask for a better group of kids to begin coaching with."