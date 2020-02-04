Riverview visitor restrictions to begin Wednesday

Riverview hospitals will be added to the list of other area Aspirus hospitals to implement visitor restrictions during flu season.

The restrictions include:

• Children under 12 may not visit inpatient areas or waiting rooms.

• No more than two visitors per patient at a time.

• No visitors that have a fever, cough, runny nose/nasal congestion, or sore throat.

These restrictions will remain in place until the end of flu season.

Riverview’s restrictions begin Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The same restrictions are already in place at Aspirus Iron River Hospital, Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Aspirus Medford Hospital.

