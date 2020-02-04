Riverview visitor restrictions to begin Wednesday

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Riverview hospitals will be added to the list of other area Aspirus hospitals to implement visitor restrictions during flu season.
The restrictions include:
• Children under 12 may not visit inpatient areas or waiting rooms.
• No more than two visitors per patient at a time.
• No visitors that have a fever, cough, runny nose/nasal congestion, or sore throat.
These restrictions will remain in place until the end of flu season.
Riverview’s restrictions begin Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The same restrictions are already in place at Aspirus Iron River Hospital, Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Aspirus Medford Hospital.