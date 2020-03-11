Riverside Fire District fully staffed for first time since merger

For the first time since the 2017 merger between the Rothschild and Schofield fire departments, the combined Riverside Fire District is at full staff.

"We've been trying to find the right candidates for our job," Riverside Fire District Lt. Dylan Green said. "Obviously, it's not a job that (just) anybody can do, so it's more or less finding someone that's willing to be part of the team, that's willing to help people, that's willing to do the right thing when nobody is watching."

Riverside Fire District brought on 10 people at once about two weeks ago, and after going through the full process, had them confirmed as employees last week.

"Our district board set forth and said, you know your max member roster as of right now is going to be 50 members, so really we've been trying to recruit and get up to that as best as we can," Green said.

When the two fire departments merged, Green estimated they had about 35 employees. People also left after that, some due to the merger, others retiring, moving, etc. Chief Rob Bowen said the district's call volume has increased by about 8% every year, specifically for medical calls, so they needed to fill those spots.

"We merged to consolidate services to be a cost-effective organization that provides fire and EMS response," he said.

Bowen explained each firefighter/EMS member costs about $2,000-$5,000 just to outfit and train, so with 10 people coming on at once, they're looking at $30,000 in upfront costs.

"So, it's really important for us to be able to retain those members, provide competitive wages, provide good equipment and a good environment for them to work in," he said.

Bowen is the only full-time firefighter and the 50 other members are part-time. Seven days a week, there are at least two employees at the station between 8 a.m. and midnight, so two eight-hour shifts, plus three employees on call that cannot be outside of an eight-minute drive. During the lower call-time of midnight to 8 a.m., there are three people on-call.

Bowen and Green say the merger, even after three years, is a work in progress.

"The change really is attitude," he said. "All of our members getting together under one mission and vision and coming together as a group to provide the services to the communities of Rothschild and Schofield."

Green said that is why changing the name on all of the vehicles from Schofield and Rothschild to Riverside was a priority at the beginning of the merger; he said it helped to create a single-team mindset.

"We all love what we're doing, we're doing it for the right reasons," Green said. "We've got an all-time high moral right now within our district, so when people want to be at work and want to come here and want to respond to calls, that's what makes it eight times better."

The next step for the fire district is to consolidate into one firehouse. Bowen said after analyzing GIS data and call volume locations, the former Rothschild Fire Department location will be demolished to build a new firehouse. Bowen said they are expected to break ground this summer. It will be up to the municipality to determine what happens to the former Schofield Fire Department building.

