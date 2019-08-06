Riverlife Village Phase 1 is awaiting state approval

All signs are pointing toward the Riverlife District Phase One to move forward in Wasuau.

At the Economic Development Committee meeting tonight, Chris Schock, Wausau's Economic Developer director, says Riverlife Wausau is on-site and doing limited work. He says they're working to get their state plans amended with the new scope of the building.

"The pipeline for state plan approval has been backed up across the state for the last couple of months," said Schock. "So they're working on that and I know they're anxious to get aspects of that moving as fast as possible before the weather degrades."

The plan is to have the Riverlife Phase One completed next year.

Wednesday they'll have the dedication of Riverlife Park starting at 10 am.

