Riverlife Park to open next month along Wisconsin River in Wausau

The park and playground along Wausau’s riverfront is scheduled to be completed next month, with a Grand Opening celebration slated in early July.

The contractor, Ultimate Playgrounds Inc., is competing the remaining paving and concrete, landscaping and the playground and active area surfaces, according to Parks Director Jamie Polley.

Polley said the park’s attractions include a unique skywalk, spinners, climbing nets, group swing, and multiple cardio fitness machines and stationary weights. There is also equipment for children ages 2-5.

“The park also includes a challenge course where users can time themselves completing the course or users can compete for time against other users. There will be a water feature we call ‘jumping jets’, south of the building,” Polley explained by email Thursday.

She said Briq’s is working on setting up the concession stand. Both Briq’s and the park will not be open until the safety fencing has been removed. This will be competed as soon as the park is substantially complete.

The park will compete the Riverlife development north of WOW.