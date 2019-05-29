Wisconsin River drawdown: A glimpse into Wausau's history

A piece of fascinating Wisconsin history has surfaced with the recent Wisconsin River drawdown: rock piles along the river's edge. Those rock piles were crucial to the logging process, early on in Wausau's history.

“The Lumberjacks would go out into the camps in the winter and they would cut down the trees and they would pile them near the river,” said Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark. “When the river thawed it would bring the river up and they would float the logs down the river," Clark added.

The rock piles were used by the loggers to help direct where the logs would go.

"They were essentially placed to divert them and then they would often have someone from the industry someone with a pole to keep track of where the logs were going," Clark explained.

For Wausau history buffs, it has been exciting to see a glimpse into Wausau’s past.

"Even in the lumber industry you don't really hear about that piece of technology used. So to see it, it's interesting to see that revealed," Clark said.

