River Valley Bank changes name, launches new brand

One of the Wausau area's most familiar financial institutions is changing its name and brand, River Valley Bank will now be known as IncredibleBank.

The organization announced Tuesday that it merged its digital-only web bank, called IncredibleBank, with its 15 traditional River Valley Bank brick and mortar locations across Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, to form one name and one brand.

IncredibleBank President and CEO Todd Nagel explained in a press release why River Valley Bank was changing its identity after 52 years of operating in the Wausau area.

"We like to say that today is the day we become America's first national online community bank, but the fact is, we have customers in all 50 states already. But what America hasn't seen is a bank that truly cares what makes the lives of their customers incredible," said Nagel.