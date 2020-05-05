Rise Up places banners of hope for essential workers, launches a virtual community mural

A local group is using art to give hope to essential workers and those experiencing hardship in this difficult time.

Aspirus hangs the banner outside an employee entrance (WSAW Photo).

Rise Up Central Wisconsin’s goal is to heal and unify people through art. They’ve partnered with several organizations to create collaborative murals.

In March, Rise Up started a virtual mural where anyone could submit a circle painting to be part of a larger whole. They got so many responses, they’re launching an even bigger mural project , the COVID Hope Project.

"We got such an overwhelming response that we felt this was an opportunity to make this something even bigger," said Tara Draeger, Aspirus community health director and Rise Up board member.

Rise Up used the circles from their first virtual art project to spell out "hope.” Tuesday, they a banner of hope outside the employee entrance of Aspirus Wausau Hospital, along with several other signs and banners around the hospital.

“The evidence is clear that we’re all experiencing trauma right now. We’ve all had important events cancelled, we’ve been isolated from friends and family that we care about,” said Dr. Sarah Hostetler, a dermatologist at Aspirus who has been involved with Rise Up’s art projects. "Art can have a very helpful role, for our community, for our patients, and for our healthcare workers."

For essential workers risking their lives to serve the community, the banner is a message of support.

“I hope they get the sense that the community is really pulling for them, and the community really cares, the community is really wrapping them in that hope. We thought it was a great way to showcase the community's connection,” said Draeger.

Each circle represents one person who took time to be part of something bigger.

“It was so powerful for the kids and me to find our circles as part of the whole, and to see ourselves as part of that greater whole of Wausau that will be stronger together and will heal and unify,” said Dr. Hostetler.

Now, they’re expanding the project to be a large virtual mural.

“So inviting the whole community to make circles, and then our artists are going to put it together in a beautiful mural, and then we’re going to showcase it in the community,” Draeger said.

To learn more about sending in a circle of hope, click here .