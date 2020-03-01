Rise Up hosts community paint day for addiction recovery mural

A non-profit called Rise Up Central Wisconsin is bringing people together to heal through art, making several large community-constructed murals already in the area.

Rise Up invites anyone to work on its latest mural, depicting addiction recovery and designed by those in recovery (WSAW Photo).

Sunday, they worked on their next big project, a 40 foot by 80 foot mural which will find its home permanently on the Frontier building in downtown Wausau.

The community was invited to come to Whitewater Music Hall to help paint. The mural is designed in a paint-by number system, divided into parts, so people of any age and artistic ability can participate.

Rise Up’s theme for this mural is addiction recovery.

“We really embrace art, but to marry it with topics or issues that might be in the community that we really need to address," said Christy Keele, Rise Up president.

The group has partnered with several organizations in Marathon County, all focused around healing, whether it be from physical sickness, or in this case, from substance abuse. When forming the group, Keele says addiction recovery was one topic they wanted to address, because it touches many people.

"A root of the discussion was always around addiction and recovery, since that is such a prominent issue within our community," she said.

The mural is a partnership with North Central Health Care. The vision for the art was dreamed up in workshops with people in treatment for addiction.

"It's more just teaching art as a coping mechanism, which is super important for those who are in recovery as well," said Stefanie Sladky, an artist working on the mural.

Sladky knows the power of healing through art, because she's been on the other side of it.

"I have had problems with alcohol in the past myself, and being involved in Rise Up, and having started volunteering with Rise Up, with their first project with Aspirus, I was able to really connect with art, which was a huge part of my life in the past and I had lost touch with it," she said. “It really helped me to stay sober, especially in the beginning of my recovery, so art was a huge healing force for me.”

The piece reflects what it’s like to experience addiction.

“The black and the white, and the roughness and the lack of color and that numbness which is addiction, because you do lose a sense of yourself. But the majority of the mural is color, and it’s blooming and it’s healing. This is what recovery can be, and that celebration of life can be really meaningful,” she said.

Sladky hopes the mural will create a positive ripple throughout the community, not just for those painting it, but those who will pass it on the street.

"Having this huge mural, and being able to give a voice to the community, to those that have actually been through this struggle, I think can be a really healing force,” she said.

The next community paint day is next Saturday, March 7th from 9 a.m. to noon at Whitewater Music Hall.

The mural is expected to be finished next summer. Rise Up’s next mural is in partnership with The Women’s Community, to be displayed at Whitewater Music Hall. For more information, click here .