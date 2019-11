The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says a 66-year-old Rice Lake man was arrested Monday for his 15th offense drunken driving.

Mark Johnson was arrested following a crash at the intersection of Hwy 25 and Hwy A south of Barron around 8:30 p.m.

Johnson was treated and released for minor injuries.

He’s being held in the Barron County Jail on a probation hold and formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office are expected later this week.