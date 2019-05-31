Rib competition aims to help equine therapy center

Sometimes raising money for a good cause can be tough but this weekend a competition will pair barbecue and equine therapy, making it easy to give back. I mean, do you really need a better reason to eat ribs?

To explain the success of the annual rib competition and show off a smokin’ raffle prize, Sunrise 7 was joined by organizer Andy Jurek.

On Saturday, June 1 Trailside Sports Bar & Grill will host the 4th annual “Here Piggy Piggy” Rib Cook off.

“We had over 250 people in attendance at the event and raised more than $4,800.00 for our furry friends of the Marathon County Humane Society,” said Jurek.

This year, the proceeds will go to Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center were their mission is to enhance the quality of life for special needs individuals and war vets through the use of equine assisted therapies and activities.

The day will include live music, raffle prizes and lots of food. To buy a plate and try the competing dishes, Jurek says arrive by 4 p.m.

Competitions will start their day at Trailside at 8 a.m. Cooking can be done on a charcoal, wood fire, electric, wood pellet, propane cooker or crock pot of any design.

For more information check out the event Facebook page “Here Piggy Piggy Rib Cook Off.”

