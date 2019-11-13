Rib Mountain to auction old street signs, will raise money for dog park and trails

The town of Rib Mountain says they’ll auction off the road signs and will use the funds for their dog park.

According to the town’s newsletter, more than 60 roads received new names as part of the countywide readdressing project.

Rib Mountain will conduct a silent auction for the road signs with a minimum bid of $20. The money raised for the signs will be used towards the expansion of Sandy’s Bark Park and development of trails for the newly acquired nature preserve south of Sandy’s Bark Park.

The old signs will not be removed until next spring. The silent auction will be held in late spring or early summer.

