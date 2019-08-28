There could soon be more retail stores along Rib Mountain Drive

If you shop along Rib Mountain Drive you may have more retail options to choose from in the coming year.

During Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting, members reviewed a proposal, submitted by FORE Development, to transform the abandoned lot, next to Kwik Trip and across from Red Robin, into a multi-unit business center.

“It’s one of the few remaining pieces along Rib Mountain Drive that is left to develop,” said Steve Kunst, Director of Community Development for the Town of Rib Mountain. “This would be a continuation of the strong retail market that Rib Mountain has.”

The empty lot was formerly a trucking facility for large semis, but it has been vacant for years. FORE Development owns the property but would need permission from the town before building any new buildings.

The developer hopes to build a 10,000 square foot retail shopping center next to a 3,000-square foot vehicle repair facility and a 4,000-square foot fast food or casual restaurant. Because the project is in the very early stages of planning and approval, nothing is set in stone and it’s unclear what stores may be coming to the area.

If the Plan Commission approves the first proposal, more details regarding the layout, stores, and timeline are expected to come in the coming months.