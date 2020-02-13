Rib Lake man to be charged with 11th OWI

Bond has been set at $20,000 cash for the 66-year-old Taylor County man charged with his 11th drunken driving offense.

Michael Krug is expected to be formally charged March 17.

Investigators said Krug’s vehicle crashed around 6 p.m. Feb. 8 near County Highway E and County Highway M in the town of Chelsea. The location is northwest of Medford.

Krug’s criminal complaint stated the responding officer noted signs of alcohol impairment.

Krug’s OWI convictions range from August 1989 to January 2014. At the time of the crash, Krug had a valid license and was driving within his approved hours.

Because of previous OWI convictions, he may not have a blood-alcohol level greater than .02.