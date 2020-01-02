Rib Lake man arrested in New Year's Day stabbing

The Taylor County Sheriff's says a 29-year-old man is in jail on $20,000 cash bond after he reportedly stabbed a man at a bar Jan. 1.

Investigators said they responded to Birds' Next Tavern in Rib Lake around 7:30 a.m. The caller said the victim was still at the scene, but the suspect left.

Deputies said the victim was stabbed seven times in the chest and stomach. The victim was transported to a Medford hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.

Investigators said they arrested Andrew Eisner, 29. Both men knew each other and began arguing. During the argument there was also a minor physical altercation between the two men. Deputies said the victim went outside to smoke. Investigators said that's when Eisner approached the victim, pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim.

Eisner is expected to be charged with aggravated battery with intent to do substantial bodily harm.

