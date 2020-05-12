Rib Lake Elementary creates custom content for students on Facebook

While teaching from home, educators must get creative to connect with their students.

Steve Blomberg explains the difference between eggs during one of his first Daily Dose of Science videos posted on the Rib Lake Facebook page. (WSAW Photo).

Rib Lake Elementary School has been utilizing their Facebook page like never before to share information and stay connected with their young students while apart. While home, teachers have posted tons of silly educational videos to keep students engaged, and show them that their teachers are still there for them.

"There is just a lot of unknown, a lot of change and a lot of scary things, and I think that's why we felt all these silly posts was so important, just to give the kids that sense of normalcy, and to show them you know what your teachers are having fun. Your teachers are showing you this is ok,” said Amy Miicke, a second-grade teacher for the school.

One teacher has been going above and beyond, putting together a new video every day. Steve Blomberg said he has always been outgoing but never pictured himself as a social media star.

“Like I really thought I was going to be able to get throughout his teaching gig without being good at technology because when I went to college in the '80s, I did everything on a typewriter. There were no computers, and suddenly I am finding myself in a role that I never saw myself in,” Blomberg said.

Now his ‘Daily Dose of Science’ videos are getting hundreds of views every day, reaching people out of the country. Through his videos Blomberg takes students on an adventure through his backyard to learn about chickens, wind, night peepers, geography, and much more, using silly voices and clothes to keep kids intrigued.

Blomberg said it has been fun to mix both his passions of the outdoors and teaching together during the pandemic.

On top of daily videos from Blomberg, the Rib Lake Facebook page also posts a weekly Masked Singer video for students to watch.

The Masked Singer is a top-secret singing competition TV show where celebrities sign head to head in silly masks.

Miicke said the idea came to her during quarantine when her children were getting into the mask singer TV show, and she remembered a lot of her staff could sing.

Thankfully the singing staff, as well a few others were happy to jump on board and record the videos for their students.

She said while the Facebook page is for the students it has helped the faculty keep connected as well.