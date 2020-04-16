Rhinelander working on graduation plan, will cancel summer school following Safer at Home extension

Rhinelander Superintendent Kelli Jacobi has announced district-wide changes following the governor’s order that schools will not reopen for academic school year.

Thursday, Gov. Evers announced the extension of the Safer at Home order until May 26. Some district have practiced virtual learning since it went into effect March 25.

Jacobi’s letter to parents explains she’ll be asking the school board to board to change the last day of instruction to May 29. She also says they’ll work on a plan for graduation ceremonies, but also stated summer school will be canceled.

The letter to parents reads

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Governor Evers has announced that schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year. We will continue with our 'Remote Learning Plan' through the rest of the school year. I will be taking a plan to the school board next week that continues the current plan. We will continue with our food distribution as well. I am also planning to cancel our traditional summer school program normally held in June. We are working on a plan for graduation. There are many decisions that still need to be made and I will work to make them as quickly as possible and keep everyone informed.

I will be asking the school board to change the last day of instruction to May 29th. This would allow us to use the first week of June for families to return work, materials, and Chromebooks. We will come up with and announce a plan that includes a schedule for returning items to limit the number of people in the buildings.

To all you amazing parents and guardians out there – you are doing a fabulous job.

