Rhinelander teacher accused of having sex with a child

A Rhinelander Middle School teacher has been arrested on charges of having sex with a child.

According to a press release from the Rhinelander School District, Stephanie Pudlowski, 38, was taken into custody on charges of causing mental harm to a child, sexual assault of a child placed in substitute care, and sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older.

According to the press release, Pudlowski is expected to make an initial appearance Monday afternoon. She has submitted her letter of resignation to the school district effective immediately.

Online jail records show she is free on bond.